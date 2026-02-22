Baku hosts Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. On February 21-22, the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling was successfully held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

66 gymnasts from 6 countries took part in the two-day competition.

In the trampoline competition, gymnasts took part in individual (women and men), synchronized (women and men) and mixed synchronized programs. The qualifying round took place on the first day of the competition, and the finals on the second day. The performances of the Azerbaijani gymnasts, in particular, were met with great interest and applause from the spectators.

Azerbaijan was represented in the trampoline competition by Magsud Magsudov, Huseyn Abbasov, Farhad Veliyev, Nijat Mirzayev, Seljan Magsudova, Shafiga Humbatova, Ibrahim Mustafazade and Ayan Shabanova, and in tumbling by Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade and Bilal Gurbanov.

Based on the results of the qualifying round, Seljan Magsudova and Magsud Magsudov advanced to the finals in the individual trampoline program, Magsud Magsudov and Seljan Magsudova - in the mixed synchronized program, Seljan Magsudova and Shafiga Gumbatova - in the women's synchronized program, and Magsud Magsudov and Guseyn Abbasov - in the men's synchronized program.

Tofig Aliyev and Mikhail Malkin also reached the finals after showing successful performances in the tumbling competition.

Following the final stage, the Azerbaijani team finished the World Cup with six medals. Seljan Magsudova won the silver medal in the individual trampoline event. Magsud Magsudov and Seljan Magsudova won the gold medal in the mixed synchronized event. In the women's synchronized performance, Seljan Magsudova and Shafiga Humbatova won the bronze medal. In the men's synchronized performance, Guseyn Abbasov and Magsud Magsudov won the bronze medal.

Azerbaijani gymnasts took the top two places in the tumbling competition. Mikhail Malkin won the gold medal, and Tofig Aliyev won the silver medal.

The athletes who scored the highest points for their performance in the qualifying round were also awarded the AGF Trophy. Among the men, the AGF Trophy was won by Azerbaijani tumbling gymnast Mikhail Malkin.

Gymnastics fans who gathered in the arena on competition days also had the opportunity to meet the athletes and take commemorative photos.