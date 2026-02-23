Azerbaijan's "Khojaly" ship sails smoothly from Indonesia to Australia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijan's "Khojaly" dry cargo vessel of the Handysize type, operated by ASCO, part of AZCON Holding, has successfully delivered a cement cargo from the port of Tuban in Indonesia to the port of Kwinana in Australia, ASCO told Trend.

According to the company, the cargo has been successfully unloaded at the port, and the vessel is now gearing up for its next journey.



The "Khojaly" vessel boasts unrestricted navigation capabilities and a deadweight of 38,593 tons. The ship boasts impressive dimensions, measuring 180 meters long and 30 meters wide, with a draft of 10.47 meters and a top speed of 15.7 knots. The vessel's draft, even at full capacity, enables it to effortlessly navigate numerous shallow ports.

