Azerbaijan's AzerEnergy, Digital Dev't ministry discuss energy digitalization (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Digital governance and energy sector digitalization were discussed during a meeting held at the Main Administration, Science, Training, and Laboratory Center of AzerEnergy Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC), with the participation of the leadership of Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency, Trend reports via AzerEnergy OJSC.

The meeting was the second held between representatives of AzerEnergy and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport following President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions at a meeting on Azerbaijan’s new digital architecture on February 11. The discussions reviewed measures implemented in the energy system within the framework of the Strategy for the Development of the Digital Economy in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the presentation by AzerEnergy, information was provided on the Operational Information System for Electric Power Facilities, as well as the implementation of SCADA and WAMS/WACS systems, including their monitoring and operational management capabilities. Specially equipped vehicles for monitoring purposes and digital control mechanisms at energy facilities were also highlighted.

Representatives of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport shared information on security and cybersecurity systems, including the activities of the Cybersecurity Center, and presented opportunities for cooperation and professional development.

The discussions also covered energy supply for data centers related to the energy sector, the establishment of data infrastructure near strategic facilities, the development of the fiber-optic network, and the integration of AzerEnergy OJSC with myGov.az platform. It was noted that the integration will be carried out in stages, with plans to expand the number of users.

Within the framework of the meeting, the parties agreed on joint areas of activity in digitalization, cybersecurity, and the development of data centers.

