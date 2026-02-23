KazMunayGas, TotalEnergies review progress of strategic projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 23. Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas (KMG), Askhat Khassenov, newly appointed Senior Vice President for Asia-Pacific at TotalEnergies E&P, Mansur Zhakupov, and Head of TotalEnergies in Kazakhstan, Frode Ljones, reviewed the current status and future plans of cooperation, Trend reports via KMG.

In particular, they discussed the progress of the North Caspian Project. Given the strategic importance of the Kashagan field for Kazakhstan, Khassenov emphasized the need to meet deadlines for further development, focusing on increasing local content, training national personnel, and facilitating technology transfer.

Cooperation in renewable energy was also on the agenda. The sides discussed the joint Mirny project. It was noted that at present, KMG and TotalEnergies have prepared the basic design of the project, and detailed engineering is nearing completion. The companies confirmed their intention to accelerate the completion of all necessary procedures to move to the practical implementation phase of the Mirny project.

The Mirny project in the Zhambyl region involves the construction of a hybrid wind power plant with a capacity of 1 GW, incorporating an energy storage system of 300 MW/600 MWh. The players in this venture are KazMunayGas holding a fifth (20%), Samruk-Kazyna JSC with another fifth (20%), and TotalEnergies taking the lion's share at three-fifths (60%).

The North Caspian Project is being implemented under the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for the North Caspian Sea, signed in 1997 between Kazakhstan and an international consortium of major oil and gas companies.

The consortium consists of the following energy companies: KazMunayGas (16.88%), Eni (16.81%), Shell (16.81%), ExxonMobil (16.81%), TotalEnergies (16.81%), KMG EP (8.33%), and INPEX (7.56%).

