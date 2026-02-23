Zurich set to host Uzbek-Swiss Business Forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 23. Zurich will host the Uzbek-Swiss Business Forum on March 17, bringing together representatives of business circles, industry leaders, and relevant organizations from both countries, Trend reports via the Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan.

According to information, the forum will highlight the economic potential of Uzbekistan and Switzerland, present promising avenues for investment, and delineate priority areas for the further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The program features B2B meetings designed to foster direct dialogue between entrepreneurs and to identify new, practice-oriented areas of partnership. In addition, leading companies will deliver presentations showcasing key sectors of shared strategic interest.

Deliberations will concentrate on energy and renewable energy; the textile and garment industry; mechanical engineering; mining and raw materials; and transport infrastructure, including the modernization of railways and urban transport systems. Further discussions will address agriculture and agritourism, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare.

Overall, the forum is expected to serve as a significant platform for strengthening sustainable business relations, facilitating the exchange of expertise, and advancing mutually beneficial initiatives between Uzbekistan and Switzerland.