Iranian Foreign Ministry quashes claims of interim agreement with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Speculation about a possible interim agreement between Iran and the U.S. is unfounded, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said at a press conference, Trend reports.

"Speculation regarding the progression, content, and topics of the negotiations is not uncommon; however, we do not confirm any of these speculations. The details of any negotiation are inherently discussed behind closed doors. The notion of an interim agreement lacks any foundation," he stated.

Baghaei emphasized that the drafting of any negotiation text is always a collaborative endeavor within the framework of diplomatic processes.

"Drafting a negotiation text in any diplomatic context is, by nature, a collective effort. We have articulated our views clearly, particularly regarding the termination of unjust sanctions and nuclear-related matters. At the same time, we are fully aware of the American side's position," he added.

According to the spokesperson, the progress of the negotiations depends on mutual goodwill and a serious commitment from both parties.

"Negotiations are always a shared process, and if both sides approach it with goodwill and seriousness, there is hope for tangible results. We are currently refining our positions and anticipate holding another round of talks within the next two to three days," Baghaei concluded.

Two rounds of indirect talks have been held between Iran and the United States this year regarding the nuclear program. The talks were organized through the mediation of Oman. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, while the U.S. delegation was led by US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner.