U.S. university publishes article on UNEC scholar Ali Khalilov: “From UNEC to Washington University” (PHOTO)

Associate Research Professor Ali Khalilov of UNEC’s Department of Engineering and Applied Sciences is currently undertaking a six-month research fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis (WashU), one of the leading higher education institutions in the United States.

As part of the Fulbright Program, Ali Khalilov has been conducting research in St. Louis, Missouri. Washington University’s official website has published a featured article titled “From UNEC to Washington University” highlighting his academic activities. The article describes the UNEC scholar’s successful research work as a Fulbright Visiting Scholar in the Department of Chemistry and his significant contribution to Professor Birman’s research group.

At UNEC, Associate Research Professor Ali Khalilov is working on the design of novel self-complementary hydrogen-bonded arrays and investigating their potential as self-healing “smart materials.”

It should be noted that this is not his first academic achievement in the United States. During his initial Fulbright visit in 2017-2018, his research was published in the world-renowned Journal of the American Chemical Society, establishing an important scientific foundation for future studies.

Author of more than 60 scientific publications and Executive Secretary of the UNEC Journal of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Ali Khalilov also actively supports the academic development of young researchers and promotes global scientific collaboration.

https://global.washu.edu/from-unec-to-washu