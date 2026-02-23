Uzbekistan, IsDB dig into agricultural development plans through 2027

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 23. Uzbekistan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have discussed agricultural projects planned for 2026–2027, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Alisher Shukurov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, and Farid Ahmed Khan, Operations Manager at the Regional Hub of the Islamic Development Bank.

During the meeting, the parties examined the preparedness of projects scheduled for implementation within the designated timeframe, including detailed reviews of their feasibility studies and proposed timelines. Special emphasis was placed on expediting implementation, ensuring efficient sequencing, streamlining financing procedures, and optimizing overall project effectiveness.

The discussions also centered on key areas for agricultural advancement, such as the efficient management of water resources, the adoption of modern agrotechnologies, the expansion of processing and value-added supply chains, and the modernization of agricultural infrastructure.

Furthermore, existing master plans were scrutinized, and new initiatives were suggested for potential inclusion in the Islamic Development Bank’s three-year work program.

Following the talks, the parties reached an agreement to further deepen cooperation, support the initiation of new projects, and ensure the sustained and effective execution of collaborative efforts aimed at fostering the sustainable development of Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector.

To date, the IsDB has approved a total of $5.4 billion in financing for Uzbekistan, highlighting the scale and strategic significance of the bank's support for the country's long-term development.