Azerbaijani and Georgian parliaments discuss regional peace issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, discussed the peace process in the region during a meeting with Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Georgian Parliament, who was visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

The discussion underscored the significance of the trilateral meeting, highlighting its establishment in 2014 in Baku and noting that the most recent gathering of the committees took place in Shusha, Azerbaijan, in 2022.

Gafarova emphasized that the trilateral relations between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye play a pivotal role in fostering peace, stability, cooperation, and economic development in the region.

In turn, Samkharadze conveyed the greetings of Shalva Papuashvili, the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, to his Azerbaijani counterpart.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the robust state of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations, acknowledging their continued success in executing strategic regional projects. The conversation also highlighted the positive trajectory of interparliamentary relations, with particular focus on the crucial role played by regular interactions between parliamentary leaders and members in furthering bilateral ties. The cooperation between the two parliaments, both bilaterally and within international parliamentary frameworks, was also recognized.

Gafarova further elaborated on her perspectives regarding the evolving regional situation and the new opportunities that have emerged following the Washington Summit in August.

Samkharadze noted that the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be beneficial for all three countries in the region and added that Georgia supports this process.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.