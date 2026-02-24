Turkmenistan's exchange hosts robust trading deals with global entrepreneurs
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
Entrepreneurs from Türkiye, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan concluded export deals at Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange, while domestic companies purchased petroleum products.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy