Uzbekistan, Austria step up collaboration in priority areas

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 23. Uzbekistan and Austria have discussed further expanding cooperation in education, healthcare, and tourism, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Munira Aminova, Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, and Rudolf Lukavsky, Commercial Counsellor of the Austrian Embassy in Uzbekistan.

The sides exchanged views on key aspects of cooperation and noted the positive momentum in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian engagement. Particular attention was paid to preparations for upcoming joint visits and events at various levels.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Austria totaled $261 million in January-September 2025, marking a 37.6% year-on-year increase, underscoring the steady growth of economic ties between the two countries.

