Tashkent to host key Uzbekistan–Belarus Business Forum and Council session

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 23. On February 24, Tashkent will serve as the venue for the 4th session of the Uzbekistan–Belarus Business Council, alongside the Uzbekistan–Belarus Business Forum, Trend reports via the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus.

Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin has departed for Uzbekistan for an official visit, leading a government delegation.

The two-day program of the visit includes discussions with Uzbekistan's Prime Minister, Abdulla Aripov, as well as visits to various industrial sites. A meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is also scheduled, where the two leaders are expected to explore further measures to enhance bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

In 2025, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus reached $965 million, representing a 24.7% increase from $774 million in 2024, highlighting the sustained growth in economic relations between the two nations.