Azerbaijan-Iran cargo flow reaches impressive levels in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The volume of bilateral cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Iran reached 2.3 million tons last year, marking a positive dynamic, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation on the Azerbaijani side, Shahin Mustafayev, said at the 17th meeting of the commission, Trend reports.

He noted that the two countries act as important transit partners within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

According to him, the increase was recorded in both road and rail freight.

"The construction of the Rasht-Astara section is of great importance in terms of realizing the potential of the North-South corridor. The Astara Freight Terminal is of particular importance as an important component of the corridor. The terminal's cargo capacity of up to five million tons makes a significant contribution to increasing the transit potential of this route," the official added.