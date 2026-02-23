Saipem deploys predictive analytics system on ultra-deepwater drillship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.23. Saipem has introduced an advanced predictive maintenance system on its ultra-deepwater drillship Saipem 12000, aiming to boost operational efficiency and improve offshore safety, the company said, Trend reports.

The system uses real-time data and artificial intelligence algorithms to monitor equipment performance, anticipate potential failures and schedule maintenance before problems occur. The approach is designed to cut unplanned downtime and reduce maintenance costs.

The Saipem 12000, described by the company as one of the most technologically advanced drillships in operation, is the first vessel in Saipem’s drilling fleet to adopt the new platform. The solution was developed in partnership with ADC Energy, a specialist in rig and vessel assurance.

Continuous data analysis enables early detection of anomalies and supports targeted interventions, improving asset reliability and safety, Saipem said. The initiative is a pilot project combining Saipem’s offshore engineering expertise with ADC Energy’s capabilities in rig equipment assurance and data science.

The company plans to expand the use of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics across its broader fleet as part of an ongoing digital transformation strategy.

In a parallel effort, Saipem is implementing a predictive maintenance program on the Saipem 7000, one of the world’s largest semi-submersible crane vessels. The project focuses on diesel generators — critical systems for onboard power — and uses IoT sensors and machine-learning models to identify early signs of malfunction. The system, developed with international consulting firm BIP, is scheduled for testing in the coming months.

Saipem said the initiatives underscore its commitment to integrating artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and digital technologies to enhance the safety, efficiency and sustainability of offshore energy operations.

Saipem is an Italian engineering and construction company providing services to the energy and infrastructure sectors, with a strong presence in offshore drilling and subsea projects. According to the company, its fleet includes ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and heavy-lift vessels operating worldwide.