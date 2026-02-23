U.S. envoy attends Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Over the weekend, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Amy Carlon attended the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports via the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The embassy congratulated all participants, including six medalists from Azerbaijan and three from the U.S. The embassy emphasized that just as Azerbaijan rolls out the red carpet for international sports events, the U.S. also takes great pride in showcasing its hospitality through gymnastics competitions.

The embassy also noted that on March 7, Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the 2026 American Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, marking the first time the competition will feature a mixed team format with both men and women. This event will serve as a test for the first mixed-team gymnastics competition at the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

