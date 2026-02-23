Turkmenistan, Switzerland-based BASF Intertrade set stage for energy tech co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 23. Turkmenistan discussed prospects for cooperation in the energy sector with Switzerland-based BASF Intertrade AG, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The talks took place in Ashgabat between the leadership of Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit, the state-owned energy concerns, and Viktor Nikitin, the Business Development Manager at BASF Intertrade AG, a subsidiary of Germany’s BASF Group.

The meeting encompassed a broad spectrum of topics concerning the integration of innovative technologies into Turkmenistan’s energy sector.

The discussions underscored Turkmenistan's strategic focus on expanding international collaboration and attracting renowned global firms to contribute to the development of its fuel and energy sector. BASF Group, recognized for its extensive expertise in petrochemicals, was identified as a dependable technological partner for the execution of large-scale national projects.

BASF Group is one of the world’s largest chemical producers, headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Founded in 1865, the company operates globally and provides a wide range of products and solutions for industries including oil and gas, petrochemicals, energy, automotive, agriculture, construction, and consumer goods.