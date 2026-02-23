Azerbaijan highlights Aghband-Kelaleh bridge's role in linking Zangezur with Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The construction of the Aghband-Kelaleh road bridge has been completed, and it is planned to be put into operation after the completion of the border and customs infrastructure, the Deputy Prime Minister, co-chair of the commission with Iran on the Azerbaijani side, Shahin Mustafayev, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 17th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation in Baku.

Mustafayev noted that the project under consideration will connect the Eastern Zangezur economic region with Nakhchivan via the shortest and most efficient route, and will also become an important component of a convenient road connecting the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea.

At the same time, issues related to the development of East-West and North-South transport corridors, the expansion of the region's logistics capabilities and transit potential, as well as the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line, which is considered a key element of the North-South transport corridor, were widely discussed. It was noted that the commissioning of this line would significantly increase the volume of traffic in the North-South direction and reduce delivery times.