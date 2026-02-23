Iran-Azerbaijan trade future hinges on roadmap regulation, minister says

Photo: Information portal of the First Vice-President of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Regulation of the roadmap for trade cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan may determine a clear perspective for trade relations between the two countries, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh said at the 17th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation, Trend reports.

According to her, the trade turnover between the two countries over the past two years amounted to $650 million.

The Iranian minister noted that after the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan, new horizons have opened up in relations between the two countries in all areas.

Sadegh stated that the calculations reflect progress in trade between the two countries.