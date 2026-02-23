Iran regards African continent as strategic partner - President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently regarded the African continent as a strategic partner, with ties grounded in long-term engagement and mutual benefits, Trend reports.

He made the remarks on Monday in Tehran during talks with Célestin Simporé, the visiting Minister of War and Defense of Burkina Faso.

Pezeshkian noted that Iran is firmly committed to expanding comprehensive cooperation with African nations within the framework of balanced diplomacy and is prepared to draw on its broad capacities to strengthen bilateral relations.

The president also commended the independence-driven mindset and anti-hegemony stance of Burkina Faso’s leadership and people, voicing confidence that, through national resolve and internal cohesion, they will succeed in combating terrorism and extremism.

For his part, Simporé expressed satisfaction with the meeting and extended congratulations to the Iranian government and nation on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan. He also lauded the Iranian people’s resilience in the face of decades of pressure and sanctions.

Highlighting Iran’s advancements over the past forty years, particularly in defense industries and cutting-edge technologies, Simporé described these accomplishments as evidence of national strength, strategic self-sufficiency, and effective management under international constraints.