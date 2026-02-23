Azerbaijan, Iran sign MoU post-17th joint intergovernmental meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between Azerbaijan and Iran on the results of the 17th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh.

The document envisages strengthening and continuing cooperation in transport, transit, industry, culture, trade, tourism, and other areas.