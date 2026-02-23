Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Iran sign MoU post-17th joint intergovernmental meeting (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 23 February 2026 19:38 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Iran sign MoU post-17th joint intergovernmental meeting (PHOTO)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between Azerbaijan and Iran on the results of the 17th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh.

The document envisages strengthening and continuing cooperation in transport, transit, industry, culture, trade, tourism, and other areas.

