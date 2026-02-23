Azerbaijan introduces VAT exemption for rare vehicle imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Import of rare vehicles has been exempted from VAT, excise, and customs duties in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the Tax Code and amendments to the Customs Tariff Act signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the amendment, the exemption of import of rare vehicles from VAT, excise, and customs duties will be regulated within the following conditions:

- The import is carried out based on a confirmation document from the relevant state body.

- The number of imported rare vehicles by an individual doesn't exceed one unit (10 units in total in the country) during the calendar year.

Exemption of import of rare vehicles from VAT, excise, and customs duties will allow reducing the costs of their importers.

This requirement will come into force 30 days after the date of publication of the law.