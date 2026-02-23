Kazakhstan, Georgia discuss expanding economic cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 23. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze discussed expanding cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres during a phone call, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The parties reviewed the current state and prospects for further development of Kazakh-Georgian relations. The sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation across a broad bilateral and multilateral agenda.

Particular emphasis was placed on priority areas such as transit and transport connectivity, energy, and tourism. They also exchanged views on pressing international and regional issues and agreed to intensify high-level contacts.

Earlier today, Tokayev held a meeting in Astana with Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Gela Geladze. During the talks, Geladze briefed the Kazakh president on the work of Georgian law enforcement in ensuring the safety of tourists, including citizens of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev described Georgia as a vital and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus, highlighting the deep historical ties between the two nations. The sides expressed their intention to strengthen cooperation in combating organized crime, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and extremism, as well as in exchanging best practices and training personnel.

