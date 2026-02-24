Lufthansa set to resume regular flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty, Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. Germany's Lufthansa will resume regular flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty and Astana from March 29, 2026, Trend reports via the company.

Regular flights will operate five times per week to Almaty and four times per week to Astana from Frankfurt am Main.

The company noted that air communication will follow a circular model, offering both direct flights from each city and flights with an intermediate stop in Almaty and Astana. This aims to provide more departure options and facilitate further connections to cities in Europe and North America.

During the stopover in Astana, passengers continuing their journey remain on board, while passengers in Almaty can spend their waiting time in the transit lounge at Almaty Airport. Flights are operated on Airbus A340-300 aircraft.