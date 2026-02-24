Canada hosts commemorative event on 34th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. On February 21, 2026, an event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy was held in the city of Ottawa, jointly organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Canada and the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, Trend reports via the embassy.

In addition to the Embassy staff, representatives of the diaspora and the local community, as well as students studying in Ottawa, attended the event.

The event began with a one-minute silence in memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

In his speech, Chargé d’Affaires Vusal Suleymanov provided detailed information about the Khojaly genocide, describing it as one of the bloodiest pages of the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide systematically carried out against Azerbaijanis by Armenians since the beginning of the 20th century.

Within the framework of the event, speeches by members of the Azerbaijani community were delivered, photographs and a film reflecting the horrors of the tragedy were shown.