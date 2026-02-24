Kazakhstan sets discounted diesel price for farmers ahead of sowing campaign

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. Kazakhstan has approved a preferential diesel price for agricultural producers that is set 15% below the market level to support high-quality spring fieldwork, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The issue was raised during a government meeting, where Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stressed the importance of the Energy Ministry promptly approving the capped subsidized price for fuel supplies needed for the sowing campaign.

Meanwhile, Minister of Energy Erlan Akkenzhenov reported that the maximum preferential price for agricultural producers has already been established at a level 15% lower than the current market price.

According to the ministry, based on electronic applications submitted by farmers, a total of 402,000 tons of discounted diesel fuel have been allocated for the upcoming sowing season.

