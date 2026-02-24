Turkmenistan, Austria review prospects for bilateral and EU links

Photo: The official "X" account of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Belgium

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. Turkmenistan and Austria discussed bilateral cooperation and active engagement between business communities of the two countries, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium.

The talks were held during a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, and Austria’s Permanent Representative to the European Union, Gregor Schusterschitz.

Special focus was directed towards Turkmenistan’s collaboration with the European Union. Both parties recognized the significance of upholding the established level of interaction and continually enhancing the legal and contractual framework of their collaboration. They emphasized the importance of effectively putting agreements into action and ensuring coordination at the institutional level.



The parties highlighted that fostering constructive political dialogue and enhancing economic connections lays a strong groundwork for deepening their partnership. They expressed positive views on the planned and upcoming joint events, underscoring their timeliness and significance for advancing bilateral and interregional cooperation.

Earlier, Palvanov discussed with senior officials of the EU prospects for long-term partnership in innovation, climate, and education between Turkmenistan and the EU.

During the talks, Marc Lemaître, Director-General for Research and Innovation, underscored that the European Union ranks among Turkmenistan’s top three strategic partners for the 2025-2026 period. The parties emphasized crucial areas for partnership, such as the progression of cutting-edge technologies, the evolution of artificial intelligence, and collaborative initiatives on the climate agenda.

