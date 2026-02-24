Turkmenistan, Zimbabwe hold talks on strengthening political and economic co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. Turkmenistan and Zimbabwe engaged in discussions focused on enhancing political-diplomatic dialogue and strengthening trade-economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and a Zimbabwean delegation led by Albert Ranganai Chimbindi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

The delegation arrived in Ashgabat to engage in political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

During the discussions, the parties highlighted the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and expressed a shared interest in further enhancing their political and diplomatic dialogue.

The parties examined key areas of cooperation within the United Nations framework, reaffirming their mutual support for initiatives designed to strengthen peace, security, and sustainable development.

Furthermore, the diplomats exchanged perspectives on organizing joint business events and addressed matters related to the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties.