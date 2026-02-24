Nakhchivan Industrial Park in Azerbaijan to welcome its first resident this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The first resident is expected to be registered at the Nakhchivan Industrial Park this year, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), Seymur Adigozalov said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the agency’s performance over the past year and its upcoming objectives, Adigozalov noted that the preparation of design and estimate documentation for the Nakhchivan Industrial Park is currently underway.

“We expect the initial resident registration to take place at the industrial park this year,” he stated.

Adigozalov also emphasized that following the establishment of the Nakhchivan Industrial Park at the end of 2024 and the creation of the Western Industrial Park in 2026, work is currently ongoing to build the necessary infrastructure at both sites.

“In general, the industrial infrastructure being established serves the development of entrepreneurship in the regions, the balanced formation of industrial potential, and the expansion of economic activity,” he added.

