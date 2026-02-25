Newcastle beat Qarabag - UEFA Champions League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The scoring has been opened in the return match between Newcastle (England) and Azerbaijan's Qarabag, Trend reports.

Newcastle scored two goals in the first minutes of the game.

Sandro Tonali scored in the fifth minute of the match. Joelinton scored another goal in the sixth minute.

00:07 (GMT+4) The return match between Newcastle (England) and Azerbaijan's Qarabag in the UEFA Champions League playoffs has begun, Trend reports.

The match kicked off at 00:00 Baku time at St. James' Park stadium in England.

The first game ended with a 6:1 victory for the opponent.