Kyrgyzstan, Timor-Leste discuss expanding political dialogue

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 24. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev discussed prospects for expanding political dialogue, as well as trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation with President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, José Ramos-Horta, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA.

The issue was discussed on February 23, 2026, in Geneva on the sidelines of the high-level segments of the UN Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda and cooperation within the United Nations and other international organizations.

Furthermore, the Kyrgyz side underscored its interest in establishing and developing full-fledged bilateral relations, highlighting the importance of forming a solid political and legal framework for cooperation.

Following the talks, the sides confirmed their readiness to intensify contacts, organize political consultations, and strengthen interaction between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

Meanwhile, on February 23, 2026, at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Minister Kulubaev took part in the high-level segment of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council.

