Uzbekistan sets $5B trade target with Afghanistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 24. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan plan to increase bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev wrote on his social media page, Trend reports.

According to the information, these figures were announced during a video conference with Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Nuriddin Azizi.

“In just five years, bilateral trade between our nations has surged 2.5 times, skyrocketing from $653 million in 2021 to an impressive $1.7 billion in 2025. We aim to elevate this figure to $5 billion,” he noted.

“We discussed practical steps to expand trade and economic cooperation, as well as preparations for the upcoming visit of the Afghan delegation to Uzbekistan,” he wrote.

Khodjaev added that post-Ramadan, the stakeholders intend to advance collaboration in a pragmatic manner via a business forum in Kabul and the formulation of a roadmap delineating key focus areas.

