Azerbaijan introduces new monitoring system for state enterprises' budgets and performance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The State Agency for Monitoring of State Enterprises under the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan will begin monitoring the budgets, financial forecasts, and performance indicators of state companies and public legal entities starting in April, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Following a Presidential Decree issued on December 29, 2025, the agency will analyze budget implementation and financial performance based on data and reports submitted by state enterprises and public legal entities. These submissions will follow the standardized forms approved by the Ministry’s Collegium. Enterprises are required to provide monthly and quarterly financial reports, annual budget forecasts, and budget execution data through these forms.

During monitoring, the agency will review enterprises’ budget parameters and implementation, assess financial information by sector and supervisory body, and evaluate expenditures by function and type. Advanced assessment tools used by international financial organizations will also be applied to measure efficiency and identify fiscal risks that could affect other enterprises, state finances, the state budget, off-budget state funds, or public debt.