Iran's Chabahar-Zahedan rail to ease access to int'l waters for myriad nations (Exclusive)

Iran places a high priority on the strategic railway line. A number of steps have been taken in the last several years to speed up its building. The railway's operational work has picked up speed during the last fifteen months, and the installation of the tracks is set to be finished within the next month.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register