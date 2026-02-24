Azerbaijan, Türkiye strengthen bilateral ties in parliamentary meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, held a meeting with Fuat Oktay, Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT), to discuss the expansion of bilateral cooperation, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

During the talks, the significance of the trilateral cooperation framework, which includes Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, was underscored. The parties emphasized that this partnership plays a crucial role in fostering peace, stability, and economic development in the region.

Gafarova highlighted the increasing importance of continued collaboration between the foreign affairs committees in light of the evolving regional and global dynamics. She stressed that this trilateral dialogue serves to further strengthen interparliamentary relations among the three nations.

Fuad Oktay, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, conveyed greetings from Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, to the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, and Sahiba Gafarova requested him to convey her greetings to the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

During the discussion, the sides also addressed Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, noting that ties between the two countries continue to develop in line with the principle of “One nation, two states,” put forward by National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Speaker Gafarova said that Azerbaijan and Türkiye demonstrate to the world that they stand together in both joyful and difficult times. It was emphasized that the brotherly relations between the heads of state are the most important factor in the multifaceted development of bilateral ties. They define the agenda of cooperation and provide relevant instructions for its advancement.

Oktay noted that amid tensions in the broader region, cooperation between the brotherly countries serves as a factor of stability. The importance of economic ties was underlined, and attention was drawn to the role of parliaments in further deepening relations in this sphere. The sides also discussed major joint projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Gafarova added that all available opportunities are being used at the parliamentary level to fully reflect the will of the heads of state regarding the development of bilateral relations. Members of parliament conduct numerous visits and meetings throughout the year, taking all necessary steps to ensure high-level cooperation. This includes strong mutual support and joint activities within international parliamentary organizations.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on the situation in the region following the Washington Summit held in August last year, the new opportunities for cooperation expected after the launch of the Zangezur corridor, and other issues of mutual interest.