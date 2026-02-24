President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Estonia

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Estonia – Independence Day.

I believe that the ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Estonia will continue to develop and expand in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the people of Estonia everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.