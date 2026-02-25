Kazakhstan's Kostanay region equips farmers for spring sowing
The Kostanay region is rolling out the red carpet for farmers, offering seeds, diesel, machinery, and financial backing to ensure that spring planting of wheat, oilseeds, corn, and feed crops goes off without a hitch.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy