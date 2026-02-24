Iran hopes to reach a fair agreement with the US as soon as possible

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Iran will resume talks with the U.S. in Geneva with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal — in the shortest possible time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Pillared on the understandings forged in the previous round, Iran will resume talks with the U.S. in Geneva with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal—in the shortest possible time," he wrote.

"We have a historic opportunity to strike an unprecedented agreement that addresses mutual concerns and achieves mutual interests. A deal is within reach, but only if diplomacy is given priority," the minister noted.