Iran Materials 24 February 2026 22:56 (UTC +04:00)
Iran hopes to reach a fair agreement with the US as soon as possible

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Iran will resume talks with the U.S. in Geneva with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal — in the shortest possible time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Pillared on the understandings forged in the previous round, Iran will resume talks with the U.S. in Geneva with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal—in the shortest possible time," he wrote.

"We have a historic opportunity to strike an unprecedented agreement that addresses mutual concerns and achieves mutual interests. A deal is within reach, but only if diplomacy is given priority," the minister noted.

