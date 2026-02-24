Azerbaijan explores deepening value chain in cotton production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The development
of Azerbaijan’s cotton industry, current challenges, and solutions
for advancing the sector were discussed in a recent meeting,
Trend
reports.
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov shared details
of the discussion on his official “X” page.
“Cotton growing is a sector of strategic importance for our
country, supporting industrialization and the expansion of non-oil
exports.
Together with Majnun Mammadov, Minister of Agriculture, and
Ruslan Alikhanov, CEO of Azerbaijan Investment Holding, we took
part in an online meeting on “Development of the Cotton Industry in
Azerbaijan,” where we discussed current challenges in the sector
and practical ways to address them.
We highlighted opportunities to improve the economic efficiency
of cotton growing, promote regional employment by deepening the
cotton value chain, establish new production capacities, and
transition toward higher value-added industrial manufacturing. We
also emphasized the importance of upgrading existing infrastructure
and further strengthening the operations of companies active in the
sector,” Jabbarov said.