Azerbaijan explores deepening value chain in cotton production

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov shared details of the discussion on his official “X” page.

“Cotton growing is a sector of strategic importance for our country, supporting industrialization and the expansion of non-oil exports.

Together with Majnun Mammadov, Minister of Agriculture, and Ruslan Alikhanov, CEO of Azerbaijan Investment Holding, we took part in an online meeting on “Development of the Cotton Industry in Azerbaijan,” where we discussed current challenges in the sector and practical ways to address them.

We highlighted opportunities to improve the economic efficiency of cotton growing, promote regional employment by deepening the cotton value chain, establish new production capacities, and transition toward higher value-added industrial manufacturing. We also emphasized the importance of upgrading existing infrastructure and further strengthening the operations of companies active in the sector,” Jabbarov said.