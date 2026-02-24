Uzbekistan, Belarus expand ties with 12 agreements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 24. Uzbekistan and Belarus signed 12 documents during the 5th meeting of the Uzbekistan–Belarus Business Council, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The agreements cover a broad range of key sectors, including mechanical engineering and agricultural machinery, textiles and light industry, pharmaceuticals, construction, food production, exchange trade, and logistics.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Davron Vakhabov, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mikhail Myatlikov, heads of relevant ministries and agencies, industry associations, and representatives of the business communities of both countries.

Participants highlighted that the Business Council has emerged as a powerful platform for enhancing direct partnerships among entrepreneurs, fostering collaborative investment initiatives, and tackling practical challenges in bilateral cooperation.

In the session, key focus areas for future collaboration were pinpointed, encompassing agriculture and the food sector, mechanical engineering, textile and leather-footwear production, furniture manufacturing, and woodworking. The parties also explored the initiation of new collaborative investment projects under the auspices of industry commissions.

Currently, Uzbekistan is home to 242 enterprises with Belarusian capital, comprising 57 joint ventures and 185 fully foreign-owned businesses. The numbers clearly illustrate the growing and substantial economic partnership between the two nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel