Uzbekistan, Afghanistan agree to accelerate preferential trade deal

Economy Materials 24 February 2026 16:41 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 24. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have agreed to accelerate the entry into force of a Preferential Trade Agreement and advance joint projects in investment and industrial cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev wrote on his social media page, Trend reports.

“Today we held a video conference with Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Nuriddin Azizi. We discussed practical steps to expand trade and economic cooperation, as well as preparations for the upcoming visit of the Afghan delegation to Uzbekistan,” Khodjaev noted.

He pointed out that the parties also assessed the evolution of interregional connections and the necessary infrastructure to enhance product promotion, which includes the setup of showrooms and warehouses, in addition to industrial collaboration in the processing of agricultural goods, construction materials, and textiles, along with efforts focused on bolstering food security.

In the interim, the trade volume between the two nations has surged 2.5-fold over the last five years—from $653 million in 2021 to $1.7 billion in 2025.

