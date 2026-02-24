BCCA together with British Embassy Baku hosts roundtable discussion on water security in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. On February 24, British Chamber of Commerce Azerbaijan (BCCA) Sustainability & Energy Committee in partnership with the British Embassy Baku, hosted a Roundtable discussion on “Water Security in Azerbaijan: Regulation, Risk, and Responsible Business Action,” Trend reports.

Held ahead of Novruz and aligned with “Water Tuesday” (Su Çərşənbəsi), the event reflected the symbolic importance of water in Azerbaijani tradition, connecting cultural heritage with forward-looking sustainability dialogue.

The event brought together representatives from key public institutions, international organizations and the private sector to discuss regulatory developments, risk management, and the role of responsible business in strengthening water security in Azerbaijan.

The discussion featured contributions from the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, SOCAR, Azercosmos, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), ADA University, Aqualink Azerbaijan and other private sector stakeholders.

Speakers addressed national water strategy priorities, environmental management planning, the use of GIS and satellite technologies in water monitoring, sustainable finance mechanisms, legal frameworks, and innovative business solutions. The event concluded with an open discussion that encouraged direct exchange among participants.

Through such initiatives, the British business community continues to contribute to constructive dialogue on sustainability and the strategic sectors that shape UK–Azerbaijan business relations.