Azerbaijan and U.S. company discuss promising economic collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan has reviewed prospects for expanding economic cooperation across various sectors with the US-based financial institution Goldman Sachs, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

“During the meeting with the delegation led by Matt Gibson, Global Head of Client Business, Asset & Wealth Management Division at Goldman Sachs, we emphasized the effective partnership between the company and our country.

Azerbaijan’s favorable business climate, macroeconomic stability, and development priorities aligned with global challenges were highlighted as a strong foundation for strategic investment.

We also reviewed prospects for cooperation across various sectors of the economy,” the post said.