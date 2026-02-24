Kyrgyzstan, Maldives confirm mutual interest in establishing air connectivity

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 24. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, Abdulla Khaleel, confirmed their mutual interest in establishing air connectivity between the two countries, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA.

The interest was announced on February 23, 2026, during their engagement in the high-level sessions of the UN Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the importance of strengthening political dialogue, as well as economic and cultural ties.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in multilateral formats. The interlocutors reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation and further developing friendly relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Maldives.

In conclusion, Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev invited the Maldivian side to participate in the World Nomad Games in 2026 and the Second Global Mountain Summit scheduled for October 2027.