Azerbaijan reveals number of businesses registered in its Yevlakh Pilot Agropark

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan's Yevlakh Pilot Agropark has recorded 35 business entities, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, Seymur Adigozalov, said at a press conference on the agency's activities for the past year and the upcoming tasks, Trend reports.

He remembered that the agropark was officially opened last year with the presence of Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev. Spanning an impressive 2,807 hectares, this is the nation's pioneering agropark, created with the collaboration of small and medium-sized farmers.

According to the official, residents made an impressive investment of 59.4 million manat ($35 million), resulting in the creation of 185 permanent jobs and 593 seasonal positions.

"It is planned to establish intensive orchards, livestock and poultry farms, as well as processing areas there," Adigozalov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel