Azerbaijan and Iran discuss implementation of energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan and Iran held talks on the implementation of energy projects, the country's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

“At the meeting with Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, we held discussions on the implementation of joint #energy projects,” the publication reads.

According to the State Statistical Committee, in 2025, Azerbaijan exported 37.230 million kWh of electricity to Iran. The income from this volume of electricity exports amounted to $1.058 million.

Compared to 2024, electricity exports to Iran increased by 813,000 kWh in volume, or 2.2%, and by $23,000 in value, or 2.2%.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Iran exported electricity worth $980,000 and 34.506 million kWh to Azerbaijan.

This indicator is $13,000 or 1.3% lower in value and 449,000 kWh or 1.3% lower in volume compared to 2024.