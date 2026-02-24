Kyrgyzstan, Andorra discuss prospects for bilateral relations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 24. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Principality of Andorra Imma Tor Faus, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA.

The issue was discussed on February 23, 2026, in Geneva on the sidelines of the high-level segments of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament.

In the meeting, both parties highlighted the enduring partnership in sustainable mountain development and focused on enhancing collaboration within international and regional organizations.



Minister Kulubaev provided an update to his counterpart regarding Kyrgyzstan’s international initiatives, highlighting the World Nomad Games and the upcoming Second Global Mountain Summit set for October 2027.



After the meeting, the leaders of the foreign ministries expressed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, on February 23, 2026, at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Minister Kulubaev took part in the high-level segment of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council.

