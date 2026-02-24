Azerbaijan plans to open dozens of new facilities in its industrial zones in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Plans are underway to launch 16 new facilities in industrial zones, with the groundwork for two of these facilities set to begin in Azerbaijan this year, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, Seymur Adigozalov, said at a press conference on the agency's activities for 2025 and the upcoming tasks, Trend reports.

"Already in January, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inaugurated two enterprises and laid the foundation stone of one enterprise in the Sumgait Industrial Park. The attention and support shown by the head of state to the development of industrial zones once again confirms that this area is one of the priority directions in the country's economic policy.

Our goal is to turn industrial zones into strategic centers that ensure long-term and sustainable development of the country's economy. We continue our activities in this direction," the chairman noted.

