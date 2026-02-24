Saipem wins additional offshore contract in Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24. Italy’s Saipem has secured an additional offshore contract in Saudi Arabia under its existing Long-Term Agreement with Saudi Aramco, the company said, Trend reports.

The award, issued as a Contract Release Purchase Order (CRPO), covers the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a 48-inch trunkline at the Safaniya oil field — one of the world’s largest offshore oil fields.

Saipem’s scope includes approximately 65 km of offshore pipeline and 12 km onshore, along with associated subsea facilities.

Offshore operations will be executed by Saipem’s construction vessels currently deployed in the region, while fabrication work will take place at the company’s Saudi yard, Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators Co. Ltd., located in Dammam. The company said the project will further strengthen its industrial footprint in the Kingdom.

Project execution will draw on Saipem’s experience in delivering strategic pipelines and offshore infrastructure in the region, supported by its advanced engineering capabilities. The company said activities will be carried out in line with its safety, quality and environmental standards to ensure operational efficiency and reliability.

The new award reinforces Saipem’s long-standing presence in Saudi Arabia and further consolidates its relationship with Aramco, the company added.

Saipem has been active in Saudi Arabia for decades and is one of Aramco’s key offshore contractors. The company has previously executed major projects in the Kingdom, including offshore trunklines, subsea installations and platform works across key fields such as Safaniya, Marjan and Zuluf.

In recent years, Saipem has expanded its local manufacturing and fabrication capacity through its joint venture yard in Dammam, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s localization drive under Vision 2030. The firm is also a participant in Aramco’s Long-Term Agreement (LTA) program, which streamlines the award of offshore engineering and construction work to prequalified contractors.

Saipem is a global engineering and construction group serving the energy and infrastructure sectors, both offshore and onshore. The company operates through business lines including Asset Based Services, Drilling, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind and Sustainable Infrastructures.

Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, Saipem operates in more than 50 countries and employs about 30,000 people from over 130 nations.