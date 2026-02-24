EBRD set to launch feasibility study for water infrastructure rehab project in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to begin a feasibility study for the Baku and Absheron Peninsula water infrastructure rehabilitation project soon, Senior Banker at EBRD, Real Hajiyev, said during a roundtable discussion titled "Water Security in Azerbaijan: Regulation, Risk, and Responsible Business Action," held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Cooperation is planned with the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan to rehabilitate the water infrastructure of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula," he explained.

Hajiyev highlighted the UK government's backing for the feasibility study of this project.



A bank representative has indicated that Azerbaijan is experiencing increasing water shortages, especially on the Absheron peninsula, home to two of its largest cities.

"Despite being the largest country in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan accounts for only 15% of the region's water resources. It's also known that 70% of the country's water comes from transboundary sources, with 68% of these sources being surface water," Hajiyev said.

He pointed out that this means the growing vulnerability of water resources to the seasonal and long-term impacts of climate change.

"These challenges must be addressed through a systematic approach, ensuring comprehensive and sustainable implementation of all components of the infrastructure projects," the EBRD representative added.

