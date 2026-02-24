Turkmenistan, Zimbabwe ink key protocol on bilateral political consultations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. Turkmenistan and Zimbabwe signed a Protocol on bilateral political consultations between the Foreign Ministries, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The document was signed between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Serdar Muhammetdurdyyev, and Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe, Albert Ranganai Chimbindi, who led a delegation that arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the political discussions between the two countries.

In the course of the discussions, the sides examined the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on enhancing political and diplomatic dialogue. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to fostering high-level interactions, conducting regular consultations between foreign ministries, and reinforcing inter-parliamentary relations.

Furthermore, the parties explored avenues for strengthening trade and economic partnerships, emphasizing the substantial potential for collaboration in sectors such as energy, agriculture, the textile industry, and others. In this context, they underscored the importance of fostering connections between business communities, organizing joint business forums, and encouraging participation in exhibitions and trade fairs.

In the cultural and humanitarian domain, the parties expressed a shared interest in expanding cooperation in education, sports, and tourism, while also focusing on organizing reciprocal cultural events and cultivating direct ties between relevant institutions.